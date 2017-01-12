Hearing set for man charged in 'Vote ...

Hearing set for man charged in 'Vote Trump' church burning

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A court hearing is set for a Mississippi man charged in the burning of a black church that was spray-painted with "Vote Trump." Andrew McClinton has been jailed under $250,000 bond since he was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.

