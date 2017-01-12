Great Americans Day? Miss. town under fire for post that doesn't mention MLK Day
There's a lot in a name, the city of Biloxi in southern Mississippi is learning after facing social media backlash for posting online about closures for "Great Americans Day" on Monday, which is federal holiday honoring civil rights hero Martin Luther King, Jr. It started with just before 7 p.m., when the city of Biloxi posted on Facebook and Twitter the list of closures for Great Americans Day, but didn't reference Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, CBS affiliate WLOX reports . Biloxi's website notes MLK Day, but says "non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed Monday in observance of "Great Americans Day," the official city name for the holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|8 hr
|Smoking Band
|7
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec '16
|memory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC