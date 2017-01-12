Great Americans Day? Miss. town under...

Great Americans Day? Miss. town under fire for post that doesn't mention MLK Day

13 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

There's a lot in a name, the city of Biloxi in southern Mississippi is learning after facing social media backlash for posting online about closures for "Great Americans Day" on Monday, which is federal holiday honoring civil rights hero Martin Luther King, Jr. It started with just before 7 p.m., when the city of Biloxi posted on Facebook and Twitter the list of closures for Great Americans Day, but didn't reference Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, CBS affiliate WLOX reports . Biloxi's website notes MLK Day, but says "non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed Monday in observance of "Great Americans Day," the official city name for the holiday.

