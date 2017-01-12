Gov. Bryant makes another round of cuts

Gov. Bryant makes another round of cuts

2 hrs ago

Gov. Phil Bryant announced $50.9 million in cuts to state agencies Thursday - his fourth round of cuts in the past calendar year. The second-term Republican governor announced the latest round of cuts via social media and said they were being made because of sluggish revenue collections, an ongoing problem for state leaders for more than a year.

