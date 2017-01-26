GOP Lawmaker In Mississippi Proposes ...

GOP Lawmaker In Mississippi Proposes Fines And Psychological Counseling For Saggy Pants

Tom Weathersby , a Republican serving in the state's House of Representatives , has proposed a law that could lead to fines and even counseling for people who wear "sagging" pants, or a style in which pants hang so low that underwear is exposed. "Personally, I like to see people dressed when they're in public and I like to see people with their pants up ," Weathersby told Mississippi Today.

