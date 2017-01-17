Google Recognizes Robert E. Lee Day but not MLK Day in Mississippi
Controversy with Google Monday morning as the website listed operating hours for some businesses in Mississippi might be affected by Robert E. Lee Day and not MLK Day. Google did finally get around to changing that to say "Martin Luther King Junior Day OR Robert E. Lee's Birthday might affect these hours" But for many people, the damage was done, and for others, the adjustment still wasn't enough.
