Free seminar offers campaign tips in municipal election year

The Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women and the Mississippi Municipal League are sponsoring a free training seminar called "Ready to Run." It takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in north Jackson.

