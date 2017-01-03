Free seminar offers campaign tips in municipal election year
The Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women and the Mississippi Municipal League are sponsoring a free training seminar called "Ready to Run." It takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in north Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerry George
|8 hr
|Samantha
|1
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|9 hr
|Once in a Life time
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC