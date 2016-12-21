Four die in New Yeara s crashes in Mi...

Four die in New Yeara s crashes in Mississippi

South Mississippi led Mississippi in highway crashes over the New Year's holiday weekend but none of those 21 crashes were fatal, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. However, a Jefferson Davis County crash killed three people and another man died in a single vehicle crash in Jasper County.

