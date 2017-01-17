First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for parts of southern Mississippi
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, and Coastal Waters Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. CST. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|22 hr
|OMG
|1
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Thu
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Jan 18
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC