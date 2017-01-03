First Alert: Much of central MS under...

First Alert: Much of central MS under Winter Weather Warning

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

A Winter Storm Warning continues for Central and South Mississippi until midnight tonight where a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will create hazardous driving conditions. Precipitation ends this evening, then clearing and very cold over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research Wed Comcasted Waste 21
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC