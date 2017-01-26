Fight for Better Education Instead of...

Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting "Unhappy Liberals''

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Monthly

Mississippi State Sen. Chris McDaniel and his wife Jill McDaniel prepare to cast their ballots at the George Harrison Building on June 24, 2014 in Ellisville, Mississippi. Once again, a leading Mississippi politician has managed to anger and alienate women, attracting attention to a state with a huge education crisis, for all the wrong reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... Wed Paperboys 1
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week Wed Madonna Followers 6
News Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS Wed Muzicone 1
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help Jan 24 Time 1
News United customers get temporary relief Jan 23 Time 1
News Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres... Jan 23 Hard work 5
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC