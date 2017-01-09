Fiebelman's volunteer work focuses on children
For Katie Feibelman, it all began when she and her husband moved back home after living in Georgia and South Carolina. "Shortly after moving back home, I was invited to join Junior Auxiliary; it all started with Junior Auxiliary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|17 hr
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Sun
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC