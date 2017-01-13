Fewer in state choose ACA
Mississippi is bucking the national trend, with about 16,000 fewer people signing up for the Affordable Care Act through the end of December as compared to last year. Nationally, 11.5 million people have signed up for plans through Dec. 31, 286,000 more than for the same time period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|9 hr
|Rod Knox
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Sat
|Smoking Band
|7
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC