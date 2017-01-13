Fewer in state choose ACA

Fewer in state choose ACA

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Mississippi is bucking the national trend, with about 16,000 fewer people signing up for the Affordable Care Act through the end of December as compared to last year. Nationally, 11.5 million people have signed up for plans through Dec. 31, 286,000 more than for the same time period last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill 9 hr Rod Knox 2
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Sat Smoking Band 7
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan 9 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Kerry George Jan 8 Samantha 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC