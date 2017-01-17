Felon sought in strong-arm robbery at...

Felon sought in strong-arm robbery at store

Read more: Sunherald.com

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus Dandrell Day, sought in a strong-arm robbery at a convenience store. Police Chief Wayne McDowell said anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 .

