Enable Mississippi offers free training for local businesses
Enable Mississippi, a nonprofit dedicated to educating Mississippians about and providing access and services to the special needs community, is now providing free training to Oxford businesses. The training will earn businesses a certification showing they are trained in how to properly accommodate special needs people in their establishment.
