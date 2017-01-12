Enable Mississippi offers free traini...

Enable Mississippi offers free training for local businesses

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Enable Mississippi, a nonprofit dedicated to educating Mississippians about and providing access and services to the special needs community, is now providing free training to Oxford businesses. The training will earn businesses a certification showing they are trained in how to properly accommodate special needs people in their establishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region 4 hr Funny Paperboys 2
Brent Waller of the Kkk is mentally ill 17 hr Liberalism is Ill 4
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... 22 hr Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Sun Rod Knox 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan 9 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Kerry George Jan 8 Samantha 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC