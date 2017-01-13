Electric Car Maker GreenTech Lays Off...

Electric Car Maker GreenTech Lays Off Mississippi Workers

The future of an electric car maker that once had grand promises for a corner of the Mississippi Delta is growing even murkier. Mississippi's state employment service said it had been told the company is "shutting down," but agency spokeswoman Dianne Bell said Thursday that the agency hasn't been able to reach the company to provide layoff assistance.

