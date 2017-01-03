Election year is back
Judge Smith Murphey on December 29 administered the oath of office to Panola County Election Commissioners Kaye Smythe, Wanda Carmichael and Wayne Belk. The Panolian photo by Rupert Howell By John Howell Starting today candidates in most Mississippi cities, towns and villages can qualify to seek municipal office - mayor or alderman - in an election cycle that culminates with the June 6 General Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|12 hr
|Tagged
|3
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Dec 28
|Starkville Citizens
|18
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC