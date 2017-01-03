Election year is back

Judge Smith Murphey on December 29 administered the oath of office to Panola County Election Commissioners Kaye Smythe, Wanda Carmichael and Wayne Belk. The Panolian photo by Rupert Howell By John Howell Starting today candidates in most Mississippi cities, towns and villages can qualify to seek municipal office - mayor or alderman - in an election cycle that culminates with the June 6 General Election.

