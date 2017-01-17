EdBuild recommendations presented to ...

EdBuild recommendations presented to joint meeting of Education Committees

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

EdBuild has revealed its recommendations on how to change Mississippi's public school funding formula. It suggests that the state raise the base funding cost per student and give different "weights" or supplement amounts for children with various special needs.

