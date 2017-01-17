EdBuild recommendations presented to joint meeting of Education Committees
EdBuild has revealed its recommendations on how to change Mississippi's public school funding formula. It suggests that the state raise the base funding cost per student and give different "weights" or supplement amounts for children with various special needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|3 min
|Frank
|3
|Miss st basketball
|12 hr
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Sun
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC