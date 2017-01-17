Death toll rises to 4 after tornadoes rip through South Mississippi
Four people are dead after a large tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Forrest County coroner's office. The death toll is expected to rise, and multiple injuries have been reported in the area, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
