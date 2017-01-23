Deadliest Winter Tornado in Decades Crumbles Baptist Campus
"The outpouring of support from not only here in Hattiesburg but also around the state and out of state has just been tremendous," university spokeswoman Mia Overton told Baptist Press , adding, "Although the William Carey University campus is closed, the university is open and we are doing everything we can to continue operations." The tornado was among a line of storms to hit the Southeast Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 18 people and leaving damage from Mississippi to Georgia, according to the Associated Press .
