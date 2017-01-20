Confederate emblem has staying power ...

Confederate emblem has staying power on Mississippi flag

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Confederate battle emblem still waves on the Mississippi flag and appears in little danger of being erased anytime soon. Legislators have filed bills that propose to either change the flag that has been used since 1894 or punish schools, universities, local governments or state agencies that refuse to fly it.

