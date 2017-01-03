Community Foundation fundraiser is st...

Community Foundation fundraiser is state's best

Tom Pittman, center, accepts the Mississippi Outstanding Fundraising Event award on behalf of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. Making the presentation were Jane Alexander, president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals-Mississippi Chapter, and Sammy Moon, director of the Mississippi Association of Grantmakers.

