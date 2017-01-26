Collins nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says 35-year-old Stefanie Cook, of Collins, was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Covington County grand jury on one count each of Medicaid fraud and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge. At the time the crimes allegedly were committed, Cook worked as a nurse at the Covington County Nursing Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|19 hr
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|19 hr
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|He is a POS
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Jan 25
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|Jan 25
|Muzicone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC