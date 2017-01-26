Collins nurse arrested on Medicaid fr...

Collins nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says 35-year-old Stefanie Cook, of Collins, was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Covington County grand jury on one count each of Medicaid fraud and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge. At the time the crimes allegedly were committed, Cook worked as a nurse at the Covington County Nursing Center.

