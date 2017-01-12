Cochran supports first step to repeal...

Cochran supports first step to repeal, replace Obamacare

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran early Thursday morning issued the following statement regarding his vote in support for a resolution to set in motion the legislative process to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. "Passage of this resolution begins the important process of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which I've consistently maintained was flawed from the beginning.

