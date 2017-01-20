Charlie Worsham Blasts Mississippi Legislators for Arts Defunding
In a passionate Facebook post shared this morning , Charlie Worsham expressed his opposition to Mississippi's HB-1325, a proposed bill that would, in part, abolish the Mississippi Arts Commission. Born in the Jackson-area town of Flowood and raised in Grenada, the Mississippi native voiced his dissent in an open letter to Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, State Senator Lydia Chassaniol, and Representative Becky Currie.
