Camp Shelby holds groundbreaking for Gold Star families monument
Families of fallen servicemen, veterans and government officials gathered at Camp Shelby Wednesday to break ground for a new monument to honor Gold Star families. The monument is being encouraged by the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and will be the first in Mississippi.
