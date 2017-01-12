Camp Shelby holds groundbreaking for ...

Camp Shelby holds groundbreaking for Gold Star families monument

20 hrs ago

Families of fallen servicemen, veterans and government officials gathered at Camp Shelby Wednesday to break ground for a new monument to honor Gold Star families. The monument is being encouraged by the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and will be the first in Mississippi.

