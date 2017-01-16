Bryant, 3 Doors Down and Tupelo band will go to inauguration
Those are among the Mississippians who will be attending or taking part in inaugural festivities for incoming President Donald Trump. Bryant spokesman Clay Chandler confirmed Friday that the Republican governor, a Trump campaign surrogate, would attend the inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|3 hr
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|19 hr
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC