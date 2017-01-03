Bill would stop wrongful birth lawsui...

Bill would stop wrongful birth lawsuits in Mississippi

20 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

No known "wrongful birth" and "wrongful life" lawsuits have been filed in Mississippi, but one lawmaker wants to make sure one is never filed. Senate Bill 2034, filed by Sen. Angela Burks Hill, R-Picayune, would shield doctors from liability against a claim that a child shouldn't have been born.

