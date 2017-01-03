Bill would stop wrongful birth lawsuits in Mississippi
No known "wrongful birth" and "wrongful life" lawsuits have been filed in Mississippi, but one lawmaker wants to make sure one is never filed. Senate Bill 2034, filed by Sen. Angela Burks Hill, R-Picayune, would shield doctors from liability against a claim that a child shouldn't have been born.
