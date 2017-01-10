Bill on filling superintendent vacancies heads to governor
A bill heading to Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant would let school boards statewide appoint replacements for elected superintendents who resign in the next three years. The elected superintendent in Webster County resigned Dec. 31, and Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican, says it would cost the county at least $50,000 to elect a successor to serve only part of a term.
