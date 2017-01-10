Bill on filling superintendent vacanc...

Bill on filling superintendent vacancies heads to governor

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Education Week

A bill heading to Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant would let school boards statewide appoint replacements for elected superintendents who resign in the next three years. The elected superintendent in Webster County resigned Dec. 31, and Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican, says it would cost the county at least $50,000 to elect a successor to serve only part of a term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Mon The Stealth 4
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Mon Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Kerry George Sun Samantha 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC