Bill could enforce mandatory auto insurance requirement
House members are approving a bill that would require county tax collectors to check whether Mississippians have auto insurance before renewing their license tags. House Insurance Committee Chairman Gary Chism, R-Columbus, says a new computer system will allow county officials to check for insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
