At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes...
Four people are confirmed dead in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after at least 5 tornadoes touched down there and in three other southeastern states on Saturday morning. Authorities in Hattiesburg confirmed that four people died after a large tornado hit the area, leaving a trail of destroyed homes, collapsed buildings, downed power lines, and residents trapped in their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southeast Georgia Today.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Fri
|OMG
|1
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Jan 19
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Jan 18
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC