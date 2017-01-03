As neighborhood status falls, cardiov...

As neighborhood status falls, cardiovascular disease risk among black residents spikes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The lower a neighborhood's socioeconomic status is, the more likely its black residents are to develop heart disease and stroke, according to a new Drexel University-led public health study. While many neighborhood-level public health studies focus on physical aspects of a neighborhood-such as the availability of affordable, healthy foods or the walkability of the location-this study examined how a neighborhood's social and economic makeup was linked to the development of cardiovascular disease .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research 16 hr Comcasted Waste 21
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Tue Tagged 3
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,055

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC