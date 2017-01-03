As neighborhood status falls, cardiovascular disease risk among black residents spikes
The lower a neighborhood's socioeconomic status is, the more likely its black residents are to develop heart disease and stroke, according to a new Drexel University-led public health study. While many neighborhood-level public health studies focus on physical aspects of a neighborhood-such as the availability of affordable, healthy foods or the walkability of the location-this study examined how a neighborhood's social and economic makeup was linked to the development of cardiovascular disease .
