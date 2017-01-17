Arkansas panel OKs restrictions on 2n...

Arkansas panel OKs restrictions on 2nd trimester abortions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

An Arkansas legislative committee voted Thursday to outlaw an abortion procedure that opponents call "savage" and "barbaric" while others deem it the safest way to end a pregnancy in the second trimester. The proposal by a legislator who is also president of Arkansas Right to Life would ban dilation and evacuation, also known as a D&E abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region 8 hr Bad with Good 4
Miss st basketball Wed Just saying 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Jan 15 Rod Knox 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan 9 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Kerry George Jan 8 Samantha 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC