Annual MLK Coastwide Celebration underway

22 hrs ago

South Mississippians are coming together the month of January to celebrate the legacy of one of history's most notable agents of change during the Civil Rights era. The annual MLK Jr. Coastwide Celebration kicked off on Jan. 7 with a screening of "Hidden Figures", the story of three African American mathematicians at NASA; and a boxing seminar with Callahan Camp Fitness.

