Annual MLK Coastwide Celebration underway
South Mississippians are coming together the month of January to celebrate the legacy of one of history's most notable agents of change during the Civil Rights era. The annual MLK Jr. Coastwide Celebration kicked off on Jan. 7 with a screening of "Hidden Figures", the story of three African American mathematicians at NASA; and a boxing seminar with Callahan Camp Fitness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerry George
|2 hr
|Samantha
|1
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|3 hr
|Once in a Life time
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC