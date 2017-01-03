Analysis: Mississippi lawmakers face gaps in current budget
Mississippi lawmakers' biggest task every session is writing a state budget for the coming year. A smaller but equally important task is deciding whether to fill budget gaps for the current year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|4 hr
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|14 hr
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC