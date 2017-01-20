Analysis: Bill could build up power o...

Analysis: Bill could build up power of Mississippi governor

2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant could get a chance to assert direct control over three large state agencies, enhancing his power in a state where the governor has traditionally been weak in comparative power to the Legislature. Senate Bill 2567, passed Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee, would let the governor appoint the leaders of the state Health Department, Mental Health Department and Rehabilitation Services Department.

