Agriculture value is part of Mississi...

Agriculture value is part of Mississippi's economy

The estimated $7.6 billion value of Mississippi agriculture increased by 1.8 percent in 2016, helping the industry retain its prominence in the state's overall economy. "Agriculture's reach in the state goes well beyond just the value of the goods produced," said Brian Williams, an agricultural economist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

