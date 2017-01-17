Administrator of the Year loses license for changing test scores
A Mississippi principal is without a job and without a license after she reportedly told co-workers to change test scores of students. Lowanda Tyler-Jones, former principal at Heidelberg Elementary School, had her license suspended for 20 years by a Mississippi Education Department Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|16 hr
|OMG
|1
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Thu
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Jan 18
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC