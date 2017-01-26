2 Mississippi deputies wounded in shootout; suspect dead
A DeSoto County Sheriff car is parked outside of the Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Memphis, Tenn. A Mississippi sheriff says two deputies are expected to recover after they were wounded and a robbery suspect was killed during a shootout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|10 hr
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Wed
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Wed
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|Wed
|Muzicone
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 23
|Time
|1
|Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres...
|Jan 23
|Hard work
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC