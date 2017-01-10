100-year-old log house to make big mo...

100-year-old log house to make big move in Gautier

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Gautier is set to move the Wilson House, previously a bed and breakfast off Mississippi 57 at Interstate 10, to Shepard State Park in south Gautier. Earth movers are preparing the site at Shepard State Park in south Gautier for the Wilson House, to be moved soon from its location at Mississippi 57 and Interstate 10. A half-dozen dump trucks and earth-moving equipment has spurred Sun Herald readers to ask what's being built at the entrance to Shepard State Park on Graveline Road in south Gautier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 23 min Madonna Followers 6
News Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS 1 hr Muzicone 1
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help Tue Time 1
News United customers get temporary relief Jan 23 Time 1
News Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres... Jan 23 Hard work 5
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region Jan 19 Bad with Good 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC