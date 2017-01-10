100-year-old log house to make big move in Gautier

Gautier is set to move the Wilson House, previously a bed and breakfast off Mississippi 57 at Interstate 10, to Shepard State Park in south Gautier. Earth movers are preparing the site at Shepard State Park in south Gautier for the Wilson House, to be moved soon from its location at Mississippi 57 and Interstate 10. A half-dozen dump trucks and earth-moving equipment has spurred Sun Herald readers to ask what's being built at the entrance to Shepard State Park on Graveline Road in south Gautier.

