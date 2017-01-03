1 indicted for capital murder in deat...

1 indicted for capital murder in death of 9-month-old

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A person allegedly involved in the December 2015 death of an infant has been charged with indicted on capital murder charges. Ryan Dykes, 28 of Beaumont, has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder and two counts of felony child abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research 49 min Rod Knox 19
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Tue Tagged 3
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC