1 indicted for capital murder in death of 9-month-old
A person allegedly involved in the December 2015 death of an infant has been charged with indicted on capital murder charges. Ryan Dykes, 28 of Beaumont, has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder and two counts of felony child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|49 min
|Rod Knox
|19
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Tue
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC