Website offers new way to find high-paying jobs in Mississippi
Students at the Jackson County Technology Center in Vancleave and other Coast schools were introduced to the Get on the Grid website in 2015. A digital campaign is under way to reach students and parents on their cell phones and let them know about high tech jobs open to them in Mississippi.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising
|Dec 7
|Money Money Money
|3
