University of Southern Mississippi Ac...

University of Southern Mississippi Accreditation Reaffirmed by SACSCOC

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Board of Trustees reaffirmed the accreditation of The University of Southern Mississippi , during its annual meeting in Atlanta, Dec. 3-6, 2016. SACSCOC is the acknowledged accrediting body for degree-granting institutions in the southeastern United States and is recognized by the United States Department of Education to conduct accreditation activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec 7 Tal Braddock 3
News Brady led pack in North Miss. election fundraising Dec 7 Money Money Money 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC