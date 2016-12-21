University of Southern Mississippi Accreditation Reaffirmed by SACSCOC

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Board of Trustees reaffirmed the accreditation of The University of Southern Mississippi , during its annual meeting in Atlanta, Dec. 3-6, 2016. SACSCOC is the acknowledged accrediting body for degree-granting institutions in the southeastern United States and is recognized by the United States Department of Education to conduct accreditation activities.

