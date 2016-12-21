Time Capsules Compiled by Laura Lucius from WPT files

Work started here Tuesday morning on the construction of a city hall designed to include an auditorium or courtroom, a mayor's office, town attorney's office, a firehouse, a farm security office, a library and other offices for municipal agencies. Construction under the direction of contractor Frank Ferguson of Eupora will transform the fire-gutted Community House, at one time one of Mississippi's most beautiful recreational facilities, into a city hall or municipal building.

