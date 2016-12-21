Three Pine Belt hospitals penalized f...

Three Pine Belt hospitals penalized for patient injuries

Monday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The federal government is cutting Medicare payments to three Pine Belt hospitals because of a high number of patient injuries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services , South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Jasper General Hospital in Bay Springs and Marion General Hospital in Columbia are three of 14 Mississippi hospitals losing 1 percent of Medicare funding for a full year - starting this past October - for high rates of possibly avoidable injuries , like blood clots, infections and bed sores and two strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

