Three Pine Belt hospitals penalized for patient injuries

The federal government is cutting Medicare payments to three Pine Belt hospitals because of a high number of patient injuries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services , South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Jasper General Hospital in Bay Springs and Marion General Hospital in Columbia are three of 14 Mississippi hospitals losing 1 percent of Medicare funding for a full year - starting this past October - for high rates of possibly avoidable injuries , like blood clots, infections and bed sores and two strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

