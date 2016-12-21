Statewide Candidates Rally Leaders at...

Statewide Candidates Rally Leaders at GOP Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

That included Auditor Dave Yost, Lieutenant Gov. Mary Taylor and U.S. Senator Rob Portman, who called on the local GOP leaders to rally their communities. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was the keynote speaker, but it was Gov. John Kasich who perhaps painted the clearest picture on why he thinks Republicans need to get out the vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research Wed Starkville Citizens 18
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec 7 Tal Braddock 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC