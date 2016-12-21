Slimantics: A matter of credibility
Tuesday, the Mississippi Legislature begins its 2017 session and there are some pretty big issues they'll have to grapple with, matters that can no longer be addressed by kicking the can down the road, which is generally what happens when legislators are forced to face tough decisions. The state's budget crisis appears to be headed toward a real crisis, thanks in large part to last year's move to implement the largest corporate tax cut in Mississippi history.
