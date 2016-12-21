RiverKings pick up defenseman in trade of Caffi for Hoshaw
Hoshaw, 26, split his time this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville FireAntz. In exchange, the RiverKings gave up goaltender Alex Caffi.
