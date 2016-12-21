Prosecutors: Judge should reject withdrawal of guilty plea
The government is opposing an attempt by a former Mississippi House member to withdraw his guilty plea in a prison corruption case. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate on Monday to deny the move earlier this month by Cecil McCrory of Brandon to change his plea back to innocent and proceed to a jury trial.
