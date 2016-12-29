Podcast Rebellion: Why didn't Ole Miss get Cam Akers?
Cam Akers committed to Florida State on Tuesday night , leaving Ole Miss to ponder how the most coveted Mississippi recruit in a generation slipped through their hands. To figure out how that happened, we got on the horn with Christian Byrd, an analyst for the recruiting network that live streamed Akers' decision from the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
