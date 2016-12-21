New report details impact of ACA in Mississippi

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released an extensive compilation of state-level data illustrating the substantial improvements in health care for all Americans over the last six years. The data show that the uninsured rate in Mississippi has fallen by 30 percent since the Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, translating into 161,000 Mississippians gaining coverage.

